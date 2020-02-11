Fortune's picks for best companies to work for include these 13 Bay Area businesses

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Fortune Magazine is out with its 23rd annual list of what it says are the best places to work in the United States. Among the list of 100 companies are 13 that have their headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. Three companies break into the top 10: San Jose-based Cisco Systems Inc. comes in at No. 4; Workday Inc. in Pleasanton is at No. 5, and San Francisco's Salesforce Inc. is No. 6. Just missing the top tier was Intuit Inc. — the Santa Clara-based company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks…


