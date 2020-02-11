Global  

Fortune's picks for best companies to work for include these 13 Bay Area businesses

bizjournals Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Fortune Magazine is out with its 23rd annual list of what it says are the best places to work in the United States. Among the list of 100 companies are 13 that have their headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. Three companies break into the top 10: San Jose-based Cisco Systems Inc. comes in at No. 4; Workday Inc. in Pleasanton is at No. 5, and San Francisco's Salesforce Inc. is No. 6. Just missing the top tier was Intuit Inc. — the Santa Clara-based company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks…
 What's the best company to work for in 2020? Fortune and "Great Place To Work" are out with their list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Here’s a look at the top 10. Did your company make the cut?

