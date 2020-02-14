Global  

Saving big trade deal with India for later: Donald Trump

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and he "does not know" if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards. Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.
