Saving big trade deal with India for later: Donald Trump
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () US President Donald Trump has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and he "does not know" if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards. Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.
AS THE MODI GOVERNMENT IS LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED TO IMPRESS US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON HIS INDIA VISIT, HEAVY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY. BUT FORMER BJP ALLY SHIV SENA HAS MOCKED THE PREPARATIONS..