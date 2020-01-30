Global  

Metro Bank names interim boss Dan Frumkin CEO

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Metro Bank's interim chief executive officer, Dan Frumkin, will take over the CEO role on a permanent basis, the British lender said on Wednesday.
