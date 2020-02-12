Jaguar Land Rover warns parts might run out due to China supply issues

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

UK car maker Jaguar Land Rover says it will start to run out of parts for its cars in two weeks due to the impact of the coronavirus on its Chinese supply chain. The carmaker has already used suitcases to fly in spares from China but warned that the impact will become severe unless the virus eases. "We are safe for this week and we are safe for next week," chief executive Sir Ralf Speth told reporters at the opening of the National Automotive Innovation Centre in Coventry where it launched a new city transport concept – Project Vector. Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's larger car manufacturer, producing 400,000 vehicles a year from factories at Castle Bromwich, Solihull and Halewood. Efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in factories closing all across China. Apple warned earlier this week that it would miss its sales targets for this quarter due to the supply issues and the impact on iPhone sales because of the clampdown on movement within the country. Speth added that JLR sales in China had also been badly affected though it expects its own factory there to re-open next week. Coronavirus or Covid-19 has resulted in more than 1,800 deaths so far with over 70,000 people infected. Jaguar Land Rover is owned by India's Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM).


