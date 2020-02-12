Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Jaguar Land Rover warns parts might run out due to China supply issues

Jaguar Land Rover warns parts might run out due to China supply issues

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
UK car maker Jaguar Land Rover says it will start to run out of parts for its cars in two weeks due to the impact of the coronavirus on its Chinese supply chain.  The carmaker has already used suitcases to fly in spares from China but warned that the impact will become severe unless the virus eases. “We are safe for this week and we are safe for next week,” chief executive Sir Ralf Speth told reporters at the opening of the National Automotive Innovation Centre in Coventry where it launched a new city transport concept – Project Vector. Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s larger car manufacturer, producing 400,000 vehicles a year from factories at Castle Bromwich, Solihull and Halewood. Efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in factories closing all across China. Apple warned earlier this week that it would miss its sales targets for this quarter due to the supply issues and the impact on iPhone sales because of the clampdown on movement within the country. Speth added that JLR sales in China had also been badly affected though it expects its own factory there to re-open next week. Coronavirus or Covid-19 has resulted in more than 1,800 deaths so far with over 70,000 people infected. Jaguar Land Rover is owned by India’s Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Heroic Indian doctor stays in China to fight coronavirus despite mother begging him to come home [Video]Heroic Indian doctor stays in China to fight coronavirus despite mother begging him to come home

A courageous Indian doctor chose to stay in China and treat victims of the novel coronavirus outbreak, instead of returning back to his country, even after pressure from his mother to come..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:24Published

Jaguar Land Rover - Carbon Neutral Anniversary [Video]Jaguar Land Rover - Carbon Neutral Anniversary

Jaguar Land Rover has completed a zero emissions tour of its UK manufacturing and product development facilities to celebrate its operations being certified as carbon neutral for the second consecutive..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jaguar Land Rover flying parts out of China to avoid UK shutdown

Carmaker has enough components to continue British production for the next two weeks
FT.com

Jaguar Land Rover rushes parts out of China

Carmaker only has enough components to continue British production for next two weeks
FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

live_coventry

CoventryLive Coronavirus hitting JLR at home as well as abroad https://t.co/GePDFACdEA 43 seconds ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $TTM Jaguar Land Rover warns parts might run out due to China supply issues https://t.co/j4d3RBy4P9 via @proactive_NA #TTM 39 minutes ago

dsue1441_re

One of the voiceless and disabled #RLB4Leader RT @AVTSystems: JLR warns of UK factory shortage due to #coronavirus https://t.co/BISjUN5vW9 1 hour ago

Shoeray

Ray Blackman Coronavirus crisis: Jaguar Land Rover warns of UK production hit as it runs out of parts https://t.co/rBSzrMFas3 https://t.co/BWeTtKoBEv 1 hour ago

AVTSystems

AVT Systems JLR warns of UK factory shortage due to #coronavirus https://t.co/BISjUN5vW9 1 hour ago

Abitob

Dr. A C Tob RT @SkyNews: Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Sir Ralf Speth tells Sky News the company had enough parts to complete manufacturing process… 1 hour ago

BDliveSA

Business Day Jaguar Land Rover flies parts from China, warns of coronavirus impact https://t.co/muUbCpXxdm 2 hours ago

live_coventry

CoventryLive Coronavirus hitting JLR at home as well as abroad https://t.co/GePDFATP3a 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.