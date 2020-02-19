Edmunds: What is the best size truck for your lifestyle?

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today, people use their trucks for everything from taking the kids to school to hauling concrete. Notably, 78% of full-size trucks sold in 2019 were in the versatile crew-cab configuration, according to Edmunds data. There are also more pickup models on sale than ever before.



This wide range of choice can add confusion for shoppers looking to purchase or lease a new truck. To help out, Edmunds has identified five common uses and provided suggestions for the right size truck to meet truck shoppers' needs.



BEST TRUCK FOR THE DAILY COMMUTE: 2020 CHEVROLET COLORADO



If you're carpooling with a crowd, a full-size pickup with plenty of legroom in the back seat might work best for you. But a midsize truck will be a better choice for navigating congested city streets and keeping your monthly payments and fuel bills low.



The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is a popular choice for a midsize pickup. Edmunds editors praise the Colorado for its powerful V6 engine, smooth ride quality and easy-to-operate cabin controls, all of which make it a sensible daily driver. The Colorado, along with its twin, the GMC Canyon, is the only midsize pickup that offers a diesel engine as an option.



BEST TRUCK FOR RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES: 2020 FORD F-150



If you're the adventurous type who likes to ride a dirt bike or tow a large camper, a full-size pickup will deliver the most versatility in terms of utility, cargo capacity and comfort.



The 2020 Ford F-150's aluminum bed and body panels weigh less than traditional steel construction, giving it excellent cargo and towing capacities. Properly equipped, the full-size Ford boasts a maximum payload of more than 3,000 pounds and towing capacity of up to 13,200 pounds. You'll be able to load the F-150 up with camping gear and tow your trailer with ease.



