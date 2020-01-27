SpaceX to send private citizens on Space Adventures

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SpaceX is putting together an itinerary with Space Adventures to put space tourists in orbit. The Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company is partnering with the company that organizes spaceflights for private citizens to enable up to four passengers "to break the world altitude record for private citizen spaceflight and see planet Earth the way no one has since the Gemini program." The space tourists will embark on the first Crew Dragon free-flyer mission — meaning it won't dock at the… 👓 View full article

