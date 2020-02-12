Eric Schmitt announces campaign for Missouri Attorney General
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Eric Schmitt announced his candidacy for Missouri Attorney General on Wednesday. In 2018, Schmitt was appointed to replace Josh Hawley as attorney general after Hawley ran a successful campaign against Claire McCaskill to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. Schmitt was elected as treasurer in 2016 before being appointed attorney general. He previously served as a state senator representing suburban St. Louis. Schmitt made his campaign announcement in a video Wednesday morning. “As Missouri’s…
