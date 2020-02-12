Global  

Eric Schmitt announces campaign for Missouri Attorney General

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Eric Schmitt announced his candidacy for Missouri Attorney General on Wednesday. In 2018, Schmitt was appointed to replace Josh Hawley as attorney general after Hawley ran a successful campaign against Claire McCaskill to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. Schmitt was elected as treasurer in 2016 before being appointed attorney general. He previously served as a state senator representing suburban St. Louis. Schmitt made his campaign announcement in a video Wednesday morning. “As Missouri’s…
 A source said Attorney General William Barr considered resigning because of President Donald Trump. He didn’t like Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly his tweets about it. Barr recently said in an interview that Trump’s tweets on the Justice Department’s work...

The Missouri Ethics Commission has fined former Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign $178,000 for campaign finance violations.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the board over rising college tuition rates.

What to know about the U.S. attorney in St. Louis picked to review Michael Flynn case

Jeff Jensen, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, has been appointed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to review the criminal case against...
bizjournals

Lawsuit alleges Juul advertised in Seventeen Magazine, Nick Jr. as part of campaign explicitly targeting kids

A lawsuit filed by the Massachusetts attorney general includes new details about how the company intentionally marketed illegally to teens, including advertising...
TechCrunch


