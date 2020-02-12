Global  

Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman invest in New York's Maven

bizjournals Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Movie stars Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are part of a group that has invested $45 million in Maven, a New York-based women's and family digital health company. Maven said it closed a $45 million in Series C funding, led by Icon Ventures, with participation from existing investors Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Spring Mountain Capital, Female Founders Fund, Harmony Partners, as well as the celebrities, who also include Anne Wojcicki, the cofounder and CEO of DNA testing firm 23andMe. Katherine…
👓 View full article
