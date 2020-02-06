Birmingham defense litigation firm Huie adds new attorney

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Birmingham defense litigation firm has expanded its team with a new lateral hire. Karen Berhow has joined Huie Fernambucq & Stewart LLP as counsel in the firm's workers' compensation, employment litigation and insurance defense practice groups. According to her LinkedIn profile, Berhow previously was an attorney at Birmingham-based litigation and corporate law firm Porter Porter & Hassinger PC. Berhow earned her bachelor's degree with a double major in English and political science from…


