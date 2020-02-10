BANK OF AMERICA: It's the best time in nearly 40 years to profit from a calm market — and these are the 2 best trades to take advantage
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () · Stocks, gold, and Treasurys are earning risk-adjusted returns that are among the highest investors have seen since 1982, according to Bank of America data.
· A team of strategists at the firm explain how traders can take advantage of this attractive environment without timing the top.
· Click here for more BI Prime...
