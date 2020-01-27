Global  

Seattle Genetics’ bladder drug gets breakthrough therapy designation

bizjournals Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Seattle Genetics’ cancer-killing bladder drug, Padcev, has received breakthrough therapy designation from the Federal Drug Administration, the company announced Wednesday. The drug — made by the Bothell-based biotech in partnership with Japanese drug maker Astellas Pharma, which has a Seattle office — gained accelerated approval in December, three months ahead of schedule. Seattle Genetics, which is the largest biotech in the Seattle area based on employee count from 2018, recorded $916.7…
Recent related news from verified sources

Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Filing Acceptance for Priority Review of Tucatinib New Drug Application (NDA) for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Filing Acceptance for Priority Review of Tucatinib New Drug Application (NDA) for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast CancerBOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority...
Business Wire

Seattle Genetics' Experimental Breast Cancer Drug Receives Priority Review From the FDA

Patients with HER2-positive breast cancer could have a new treatment option from Seattle Genetics this summer.
Motley Fool


