Seattle Genetics’ bladder drug gets breakthrough therapy designation

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Seattle Genetics’ cancer-killing bladder drug, Padcev, has received breakthrough therapy designation from the Federal Drug Administration, the company announced Wednesday. The drug — made by the Bothell-based biotech in partnership with Japanese drug maker Astellas Pharma, which has a Seattle office — gained accelerated approval in December, three months ahead of schedule. Seattle Genetics, which is the largest biotech in the Seattle area based on employee count from 2018, recorded $916.7… 👓 View full article

