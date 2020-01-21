Global  

Washington state acts to drop Boeing tax break to head off EU tariffs

Reuters India Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Washington state lawmakers moved on Wednesday to remove a key tax break for Boeing Co and other aerospace firms in a bid to head off possible European tariffs on U.S. goods and ease a transatlantic trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.
