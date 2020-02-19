Watchdog groups are warning that up to 50% of the audits performed by the Big Four accounting firms are fatally flawed and are calling on Congress to step in to prevent another financial meltdown Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Watchdog groups and whistleblowers are worried that poor-quality auditing of public companies could lead to another financial crisis.

· Research by the Project On Government Oversight indicates that the largest accounting firms are doing a sub-par job of auditing public companies and the regulatory agency that is supposed to... · Watchdog groups and whistleblowers are worried that poor-quality auditing of public companies could lead to another financial crisis.· Research by the Project On Government Oversight indicates that the largest accounting firms are doing a sub-par job of auditing public companies and the regulatory agency that is supposed to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this