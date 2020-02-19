Global  

Germany shooting: Eight dead after two attacks in Hanau

Khaleej Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The shootings in Hanau also wounded at least five people.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany 00:31

 Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five others were wounded in the two attacks in Hanau on Wednesday. A dark vehicle was spotted leaving the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany [Video]Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said. Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eight killed in shootings in German city of Hanau: suspect found dead

*Hanau (Germany): *Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, officials said. A local broadcaster said the attacks took...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesIndiaTimesIndependentUSATODAY.comCBC.caReutersAl JazeeraSBSJerusalem Post

Hanau: 'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting

Several people are dead following two shootings in the western German city of Hanau.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentAl JazeeraSBS

Tweets about this

MuxammilShah

Muzammil Shah RT @washingtonpost: At least eight killed in mass shooting in Germany; suspect found dead at home, police say https://t.co/9bJoOiu7yH 2 minutes ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Germany shooting: Suspect found dead after eight people killed in attack on shisha bars in Hanau - latest news,https://t.co/PS6ux6cGmL 3 minutes ago

stockexchange

Stock Exchange RT @Reuters: Shooting in German city of Hanau leaves at least eight people dead, Bild newspaper reports https://t.co/S8ZYHIa4sX https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

CDNewsDispatch

CorporateDispatch UPDATE - Main suspect of Hanau shooting where nine were killed and five injured, found dead https://t.co/fTNQbRRVnw https://t.co/Dr2etmfSm0 7 minutes ago

AnonStrikeBack

A.D.W.N. Hanau shooting: Suspect found dead after 10 killed at shisha bars in Germany https://t.co/obUQt0BYnv 8 minutes ago

SalibaJes

Jesmond Saliba Main suspect of Hanau shooting where nine were killed and five injured, found dead https://t.co/14LiKnQgsa via Co… https://t.co/pKw5Netkuo 9 minutes ago

chris27795627

John Smyth RT @LegatumCommuni1: Hanau shooting: Eight dead after two attacks in Germany https://t.co/BxmLuXNXW6 10 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns At least eight killed in mass shooting in Germany; suspect found dead at home, police say – The Washington Post https://t.co/hKmarsFbxm 11 minutes ago

