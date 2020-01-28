Global  

Dream Getaways: Luxury ’Star Wars’ mansion listed in L.A. for $26.5 million (gallery)

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Editor's note: As winter drags on, the Business Journal features Dream Getaways, a look at luxury properties in areas around the country where Minnesotans might like to spend time in the winter, either to play on beaches or mountains. This installment is courtesy of sister publication L.A. Biz. For hardcore “Star Wars” fans who have $26.5 million to spend, a sprawling mansion complete with an alien cantina in the basement has just been listed for sale. Located in the gated Los Angeles neighborhood…
