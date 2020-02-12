Global  

Alert: Japan's health ministry says 2 elderly cruise ship passengers who were hospitalized with viral infection have died

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's health ministry says 2 elderly cruise ship passengers who were hospitalized with viral infection have died.
News video: Health Headlines - 2-19-19

Health Headlines - 2-19-19 02:03

 In today's health headlines we talk about how people on a quarantined cruise ship after a two week quarantine have started to leave the ship. A study shows that a big breakfast helps you to burn even more calories.

2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan [Video]2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan

Two passengers taken off the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess after being infected with the new virus have died.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus: 8th Indian infected in Japan; more evacuations from China soon [Video]Coronavirus: 8th Indian infected in Japan; more evacuations from China soon

Ministry of External Affairs confirmed 8th Indian tested positive for coronavirus onboard Japan’s cruise ship.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published


Alert: Japan’s health ministry says 39 new cases of virus confirmed on cruise ship that is quarantined at Japanese port

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry says 39 new cases of virus confirmed on cruise ship that is quarantined at Japanese port.
SeattlePI.com

Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan

Two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a quarantine...
CBS 2 Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

