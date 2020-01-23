Global  

TISI up on virus protection sales

Bangkok Post Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) in January increased slightly to 92.2 points from 91.7 in December, thanks to massive sales of products for the virus protection, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).
