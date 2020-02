Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid Rs 1,000 crore more to the department of telecommunications (DoT) towards its statutory dues, a senior official said. The company had paid Rs 2,500 crore to the government towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday. In all, it owes Rs 53,000 crore to the telecom department. 👓 View full article