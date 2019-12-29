Global  

St. Thomas suspending full-time MBA program

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020
The University of St. Thomas is suspending admissions into its full-time MBA program in the Opus College of Business, according to a release on the college's website. Only 28 students are currently enrolled the program, which was designed to hold roughly 200, according to university officials. Less than 20 staffers out of the Opus College's 70 employees will be impacted by the move. School officials said digital capabilities and demographic shifts are the reasons behind the decision. "We are…
