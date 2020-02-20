Global  

Npower comms boss steps down following E.ON takeover

PRWeek Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The communications and corporate responsibility director at energy supplier Npower, Guy Esnouf, will step down in April, PRWeek has learned.
