EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Alphabet Inc-owned Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has intervened to raise concerns about Google’s plan to scoop up the health and activity data of millions of Fitbit... TechCrunch Also reported by •USATODAY.com
