Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Alphabet Inc-owned Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal

EU privacy body warns of risks in Google, Fitbit deal 00:50

 Alphabet Inc-owned Google&apos;s $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board warned on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Making Ads More Meaningful To The End Consumer: Google’s Curley [Video]Making Ads More Meaningful To The End Consumer: Google’s Curley

SAN JUAN, PR - “What we’re seeing now is an acceleration towards standards based and IP enabled delivery, which is giving ad sellers and the TV industry a lot more flexibility around what they can..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU advisors: Google’s Fitbit acquisition has ‘high level of risk’ for privacy

Last year, Google announced that it had plans to acquire the popular wearable maker Fitbit, something that’s raised both hope and concern from users. This...
9to5Google

Google gobbling Fitbit is a major privacy risk, warns EU data protection advisor

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has intervened to raise concerns about Google’s plan to scoop up the health and activity data of millions of Fitbit...
TechCrunch Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

glynmoody

Glyn Moody RT @Reuters: EU’s privacy body has raised concerns over Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, saying the deal ‘could entail a high level of… 8 minutes ago

hikaru613

ヒ力ﾉﾚ(CV:安玖深音).xp3 RT @Reuters: EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal https://t.co/7UU1dcQQOM https://t.co/cBwcmK6uag 25 minutes ago

ManeeshJuneja

#DigitalHealth Futurist 👨‍💻 RT @Reuters: The European Data Protection Board warned that Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privac… 32 minutes ago

TINGoogleNews

TIN-Google News Feed EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal (Reuters: Money News) https://t.co/mHTjHssQ3j 38 minutes ago

WillSeattle

Will in Seattle RT @ReutersBiz: EU’s privacy body has raised concerns over Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, saying the deal ‘could entail a high level… 44 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business EU’s privacy body has raised concerns over Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, saying the deal ‘could entail a hi… https://t.co/dZ8g1Wd9sX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.