Domino's U.S. same-store sales, profit beat estimates, shares jump 20%
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday reported quarterly U.S. same-store sales and profit above analysts' estimates, as its focus on faster delivery and new promotions to lure diners paid off, sending shares up nearly 20%.
