Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Domino's U.S. same-store sales, profit beat estimates, shares jump 20%

Domino's U.S. same-store sales, profit beat estimates, shares jump 20%

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday reported quarterly U.S. same-store sales and profit above analysts' estimates, as its focus on faster delivery and new promotions to lure diners paid off, sending shares up nearly 20%.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bed Bath shares sink on sales warning [Video]Bed Bath shares sink on sales warning

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plummeted in early trading Wednesday after the home furnishings retailer warned of a steep drop in sales. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Yum Brands disappoints on Pizza Hut weakness [Video]Yum Brands disappoints on Pizza Hut weakness

Yum Brands shares fell after its quarterly same-store sales and profit missed analyst expectations Thursday, as stiff competition took a bite out of sales at its Pizza Hut chain in the United States...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buds & Duds: Canopy Growth's earnings beat estimates, sending pot stocks flying

Cannabis stocks flew higher into the weekend after major pot company Canopy Growth Corp surprised analysts with robust revenue growth during its third quarter....
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Reuters

Shopify swings to surprise profit from year-earlier loss, sending its shares up 15%

Shopify Inc. reports a profit of $771,000 US in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of $1.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier, as its sales rose 47...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.