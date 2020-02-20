Morgan Stanley to buy online-brokerage giant E-Trade for $13 billion
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () · *Morgan Stanley agreed on Thursday to acquire the online brokerage E-Trade for $13 billion in an all-stock transaction.*
· *The takeover will help Morgan Stanley offer self-service and workplace services to clients, the company said in a statement.*
· *The $360 billion in client assets held by E-Trade will be added to...
Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion, the biggest deal by a Wall... Reuters Also reported by •MarketWatch •FT.com
