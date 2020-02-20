Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Morgan Stanley to buy online-brokerage giant E-Trade for $13 billion

Morgan Stanley to buy online-brokerage giant E-Trade for $13 billion

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Morgan Stanley to buy online-brokerage giant E-Trade for $13 billion· *Morgan Stanley agreed on Thursday to acquire the online brokerage E-Trade for $13 billion in an all-stock transaction.*
· *The takeover will help Morgan Stanley offer self-service and workplace services to clients, the company said in a statement.*
· *The $360 billion in client assets held by E-Trade will be added to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in $13 billion deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion, the biggest deal by a Wall...
Reuters Also reported by •MarketWatchFT.com

Tweets about this

LoganWolski

Logan Wolski RT @nytimesbusiness: Morgan Stanley will buy E-Trade, the online discount brokerage, for about $13 billion, in the biggest takeover by a ma… 7 seconds ago

MichaelKitces

MichaelKitces @WSJ The E*Trade deal brings 5M retail clients and $360B of platform assets to Morgan Stanley. Looks like this is… https://t.co/aQCq175aJb 1 minute ago

akininvestment

Stephen H Akin Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion in latest deal for online brokerage industry https://t.co/ysvmril700 1 minute ago

FutureOpp

Digital Connections Morgan Stanley to buy online discount brokerage E-Trade for about $13B, in the biggest takeover by an American lend… https://t.co/5f2G1H8xAW 2 minutes ago

PaultheBanker_

PaultheBanker RT @sammaule: 2020 keeps on rolling. Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion in latest deal for online brokerage industry https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion in latest deal for online brokerage industry https://t.co/k8UH6ujPue 3 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Morgan Stanley to buy online-brokerage giant E-Trade for $13 billion https://t.co/JR9dSbAdW4 https://t.co/mKFrtP2AhW 3 minutes ago

ShannonNBCMT

Shannon MacNeil RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: Morgan Stanley is buying online brokerage E-Trade for about $13B. https://t.co/9UaMP6rfJ0 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.