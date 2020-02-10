Les Wexner stepping down from L Brands, selling majority stake in Victoria's Secret

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Les Wexner, who for 60 years has built some of Columbus' biggest retail brands, is stepping down as CEO of L Brands Inc. as the company sells its Victoria's Secret chain to a private equity investor. The company on Thursday announced a plan to sell a majority stake in its capstone Victoria's Secret brand to New York equity firm Sycamore Partners, a deal that has reportedly been in the works for several weeks because of its complexity. Sycamore is known for turning around struggling brands and previously…


