Les Wexner stepping down from L Brands, selling majority stake in Victoria's Secret

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Les Wexner, who for 60 years has built some of Columbus' biggest retail brands, is stepping down as CEO of L Brands Inc. as the company sells its Victoria's Secret chain to a private equity investor. The company on Thursday announced a plan to sell a majority stake in its capstone Victoria's Secret brand to New York equity firm Sycamore Partners, a deal that has reportedly been in the works for several weeks because of its complexity. Sycamore is known for turning around struggling brands and previously…
News video: Victoria's Secret to Go Private

Victoria's Secret to Go Private 00:29

 L Brands has sold majority control of the lingerie brand to Sycamore Partners for over $1 billion.

A woman in Colorado took out the trash one day and noticed hundreds of Victoria’s Secret bras in the trash. According to Business Insider, the woman thought it was a waste and should have been..

L Brands is reportedly close to a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Current owner Les Wexner, has been under mounting pressure due to his ties to..

L Brands to sell majority stake in Victoria's Secret for $1.1 billion

L Brands will sell the majority stake of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret to a private equity firm for $1.1 billion.
Victoria’s Secret goes private as CEO Wexner steps down

Private equity group Sycamore Partners takes 55 per cent in lingerie business
