Les Wexner stepping down from L Brands, selling majority stake in Victoria's Secret
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Les Wexner, who for 60 years has built some of Columbus' biggest retail brands, is stepping down as CEO of L Brands Inc. as the company sells its Victoria's Secret chain to a private equity investor. The company on Thursday announced a plan to sell a majority stake in its capstone Victoria's Secret brand to New York equity firm Sycamore Partners, a deal that has reportedly been in the works for several weeks because of its complexity. Sycamore is known for turning around struggling brands and previously…