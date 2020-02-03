Global  

L Brands plummets as Victoria's Secret is taken private at $1.1 billion valuation (LB)

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
L Brands plummets as Victoria's Secret is taken private at $1.1 billion valuation (LB)**

· *L Brands shares plummeted in early trading after the company announced it would relinquish control of Victoria's Secret.*
· *Private equity firm Sycamore Partners will take a 55% stake in Victoria's Secret, in a deal that values the company at $1.1 billion.*
News video: Victoria's Secret to Go Private

Victoria's Secret to Go Private 00:29

 L Brands has sold majority control of the lingerie brand to Sycamore Partners for over $1 billion.

L Brands to sell majority stake in Victoria's Secret for $1.1 billion

L Brands will sell the majority stake of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret to a private equity firm for $1.1 billion.
USATODAY.com

L Brands' Victoria’s Secret to go private, boss to leave

L Brands Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) Victoria’s Secret was valued US$1bn in a deal to take the lingerie brand private. The US parent company announced it will sell off...
Proactive Investors


