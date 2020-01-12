Netflix Acquires Adam McKay's Comedy 'Don't Look Up'
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Netflix said it acquired exclusive streaming rights for the upcoming asteroid comedy 'Don't Look Up,' starring Jennifer Lawrence. The film tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy the earth. Academy Award-winning director Adam McKay has written the script, and will direct and produce the movie un
