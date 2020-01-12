Global  

Netflix Acquires Adam McKay's Comedy 'Don't Look Up'

RTTNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Netflix said it acquired exclusive streaming rights for the upcoming asteroid comedy 'Don't Look Up,' starring Jennifer Lawrence. The film tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy the earth. Academy Award-winning director Adam McKay has written the script, and will direct and produce the movie un
Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay comedy for Netflix

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence will star in the Adam McKay comedy “Don’t Look Up” for Netflix. The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that it...
Seattle Times

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to make a Netflix movie, after a string of box-office flops

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to make a Netflix movie, after a string of box-office flops· Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in "Vice" director Adam McKay's Netflix comedy movie, "Don't Look Up." · Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to turn to...
Business Insider

