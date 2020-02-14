Oracle employees 'tip-toeing' around company culture as they plan 'log-off' protest against Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser

Global  

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Oracle Corp. workers calling themselves "Employees for Ethics" say they're being careful to follow the rules even as they take a stand against company founder Larry Ellison's fundraiser for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a blow to the stomach.' (ORCL)

This Oracle engineer is an undocumented immigrant. Here's why he says that Larry Ellison's Trump fundraiser is 'a blow to the stomach.' (ORCL)· *Rafael Soto-Marquez is an Oracle software engineer and one of the employees protesting founder Larry Ellison's fundraising dinner for President Trump.* ·...
Business Insider

Oracle employees are protesting Larry Ellison's planned fundraiser for Trump: 'His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture' (ORCL)

Oracle employees are protesting Larry Ellison's planned fundraiser for Trump: 'His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture' (ORCL)· *Oracle employees are protesting founder Larry Ellison's plan to host a fundraising dinner for President Trump at his southern California home next...
Business Insider

