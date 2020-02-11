Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Worksite Wellness: Free tax prep on the job

Worksite Wellness: Free tax prep on the job

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
With money issues ranking high on the list of potential stressors, Heritage Christian Services offers employees free tax-return preparation and counseling. The benefit is available to 78 percent of the nonprofit’s 3,000 income-eligible employees. Many are direct-support employees. Heritage Christian serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering one-on-one support for employment, housing, health care and other daily activities. The free tax prep began a few years ago…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Credit Karma Tax Prep

Credit Karma Tax Prep 03:46

 Credit Karma Tax Prep

Recent related videos from verified sources

Creighton Students Offer Free Tax Assistance [Video]Creighton Students Offer Free Tax Assistance

Creighton Students Offer Free Tax Assistance

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:30Published

Free tax filing catches to watch out for [Video]Free tax filing catches to watch out for

Th IRS has made free filing easier, but there are still some catches that could leave you paying

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Free tax filing has confused many Americans. Here’s help.

The majority of individual taxpayers in the U.S. are eligible to file their taxes for free, yet many may be unaware or confused by how to do so. The tax industry...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.