Worksite Wellness: Free tax prep on the job

Thursday, 20 February 2020 () With money issues ranking high on the list of potential stressors, Heritage Christian Services offers employees free tax-return preparation and counseling. The benefit is available to 78 percent of the nonprofit’s 3,000 income-eligible employees. Many are direct-support employees. Heritage Christian serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering one-on-one support for employment, housing, health care and other daily activities. The free tax prep began a few years ago…