5 things to know, including some important smoothie news
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Welcome to Thursday, loyal readers. It's apparently National Love Your Pet Day. Here's what else you need to know. Let's start with juice Nekter Juice Bar, a Santa Ana-based franchise, is expanding its local presence. The chain currently has two local sites, which are in Roseville and Midtown Sacramento. A new Folsom store at 900 E. Bidwell St., Suite A400, could open by the end of this month, according to Chloe Taylor, a customer service representative for Nekter. Meanwhile, a planned store in…
A brave Brit has racked up five MILLION steps travelling across the entire length of America from Mexico to Canada -- on foot. Mary Mansfield, 40, suffered with crippling headaches for 15 years - but..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
sally garland RT @WHO: @DrTedros "As you know, a WHO-led international team of experts is now on the ground in #China, working with their Chinese counter… 19 minutes ago
Regional Biz Talk 5 things to know, including some important smoothie news https://t.co/P5LTE3FhLI 2 hours ago
USANZem 5 things to know, including some important smoothie news https://t.co/WVNzRENuZj 2 hours ago
kadir kozan RT @P_A_Kirschner: Funny on Thursday: Some things you need to know about Google Scholar including the highly ranked Prof. Et al. and Dr. A.… 2 hours ago
Paul A. Kirschner Funny on Thursday: Some things you need to know about Google Scholar including the highly ranked Prof. Et al. and D… https://t.co/c1MliXtNgZ 3 hours ago