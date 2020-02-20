5 things to know, including some important smoothie news

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Welcome to Thursday, loyal readers. It's apparently National Love Your Pet Day. Here's what else you need to know. Let's start with juice Nekter Juice Bar, a Santa Ana-based franchise, is expanding its local presence. The chain currently has two local sites, which are in Roseville and Midtown Sacramento. A new Folsom store at 900 E. Bidwell St., Suite A400, could open by the end of this month, according to Chloe Taylor, a customer service representative for Nekter. Meanwhile, a planned store in… 👓 View full article

