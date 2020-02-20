5 things to know, including some important smoothie news

Global  

Welcome to Thursday, loyal readers. It's apparently National Love Your Pet Day. Here's what else you need to know. Let's start with juice Nekter Juice Bar, a Santa Ana-based franchise, is expanding its local presence. The chain currently has two local sites, which are in Roseville and Midtown Sacramento. A new Folsom store at 900 E. Bidwell St., Suite A400, could open by the end of this month, according to Chloe Taylor, a customer service representative for Nekter. Meanwhile, a planned store in…
