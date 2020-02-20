Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney just admitted Republicans are total hypocrites on cutting the federal deficit

Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney just admitted Republicans are total hypocrites on cutting the federal deficit

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney just admitted Republicans are total hypocrites on cutting the federal deficit· *Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitted in a speech overseas that Republicans were hypocrites on the deficit.*
· *The Washington Post reported it obtained audio of Mulvaney making the striking remarks.*
· *"My party is very interested in deficits when there is a Democrat in the White House ... Then...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Mick Mulvaney: U.S. Is ‘Desperate’ For Immigrants

Mick Mulvaney: U.S. Is ‘Desperate’ For Immigrants 00:56

 Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney contradicted President Donald Trump when he told a crowd that the U.S. is “desperate” for immigrants to propel its economic growth.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barr To Meet With Senate GOP [Video]Barr To Meet With Senate GOP

Attorney General William Barr will meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at their weekly lunch, according to a source familiar with the planning. The gathering is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Mulvaney Says There Are 'Gladiator-Like Fights' In Trump White House [Video]Mulvaney Says There Are 'Gladiator-Like Fights' In Trump White House

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney gave people gathered for his appearance at the Oxford Union a peek into what it’s like to work in the Oval Office.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump asks if he'll be impeached again if he wins election, president's Chief of Staff says

Mick Mulvaney sends warning to 'deep state,' saying clearing out non-Trump supporters would be second-term priority
Independent

Mulvaney Blames Azar for Virus Response

With the coronavirus crisis threatening to potentially hurt the American economy and harm President Donald Trump’s chances for re-election, acting White House...
Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

JackDeTate

Sunbeams Are Free The usual BS isn't working. This is a major structural adjustment. He'll just have to get used to it. Mulvaney su… https://t.co/sIS7IjxRjF 4 seconds ago

BlogCounsel

Donald Pohlmeyer RT @cspan: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney: "What I might do today to calm the markets is tell people to turn their televis… 6 seconds ago

Lily_Warrior

🌊 Lily - Proud member of the Dem Establishment RT @owillis: .@RepTedLieu asks Mike Pompeo if he will rebuke Trump chief of staff's Mick Mulvaney's description of the coronavirus as a "ho… 20 seconds ago

ThomasBMalone2

Thomas B. Malone Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, sent a government-wide email yesterday ordering all coronavirus-related comm… https://t.co/bLmWaXKdHi 1 minute ago

ScarletM1926

Scarlett Martinez #Warren2020 “Vote blue no matte RT @PeterAtlantic: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, talking about Pres. Trump's work habits, said that after returning from… 1 minute ago

eblake981

EBlake @brhodes @atrupar This the "..get over it guy.." https://t.co/r7Bn5iO5Nk 1 minute ago

glogirl92

Gloria Ruffin-Germani Mulvaney suggests people ignore coronavirus news to calm markets https://t.co/DOETMfIfuP That's all The White House… https://t.co/ZwVdWrUGcm 2 minutes ago

talkalot2

c.bayard Mulvaney suggests people ignore coronavirus news to calm markets https://t.co/9CCWkEZamZ 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.