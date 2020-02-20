Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia makes Travel + Leisure's best new hotels list

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is among the best new hotels on earth, according to a new ranking from Travel + Leisure. The 83-year-old magazine published its 15th annual “It List” this week, naming more than 70 of the best new hotels, from Botswana to Chile. Travel + Leisure said the 180-room Four Seasons Hotel was “pricey” (a double room starts at $585) but worth it for its restaurants, panoramic views and “understated, modern, and comfortable” rooms. The Four Seasons… 👓 View full article

