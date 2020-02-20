Global  

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia makes Travel + Leisure's best new hotels list

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020
The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is among the best new hotels on earth, according to a new ranking from Travel + Leisure.  The 83-year-old magazine published its 15th annual “It List” this week, naming more than 70 of the best new hotels, from Botswana to Chile.  Travel + Leisure said the 180-room Four Seasons Hotel was “pricey” (a double room starts at $585) but worth it for its restaurants, panoramic views and “understated, modern, and comfortable” rooms.  The Four Seasons…
Report: Four Seasons Hotel In Philadelphia Among Best New Hotels In World

Report: Four Seasons Hotel In Philadelphia Among Best New Hotels In World 00:27

 That's according to Travel And Leisure.

