Why the owner of Garden Bistro 24 converted his Latham restaurant into a fast-casual spot

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The owners of Garden Bistro 24 reopened their Latham restaurant this week as a new, quick-service concept called Merabec Market. The switch from sit-down table service to walk-up counter service was motivated by demand from office workers along Troy Schenectady Road. “It became a battle against the clock," said John Grizzaffi, who owns the business with his father, Charles. He said the lunch clientele in Latham has evolved, and now customers are almost always in a rush to get back to their desks. "They…
