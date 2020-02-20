Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose $27.8 bil in coronavirus crisis: IATA

WatsupAsia Latest: Asia-Pacific airlines stand to lose US$27.8b this year: IATA https://t.co/P7yNX78Vg1 2 days ago WatsupAsia Latest: Asia-Pacific airlines stand to lose US$27.8b this year: IATA https://t.co/QEC7h5RNyc 2 days ago Panay News Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue this year in the on… https://t.co/X8gsYixUBf 3 days ago Spike Jones RT @AirportWebcams: AIRLINE NEWS: Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose $27.8 billion in #coronavirus crisis: IATA | The Japan Times - htt… 4 days ago walt/R COVID-19 forecast to deal $27 billion blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific | The Japan Times https://t.co/tcN9jfSrL7 5 days ago Massimo Guerrera RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose US$27.8b in coronavirus crisis: IATA https://t.co/BNz1Pzjikj https://t.co/ogbj3… 5 days ago GengHui (Jinghui) 景晖 Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose US$27.8b in coronavirus crisis: IATA https://t.co/z1oCIBBpUI 5 days ago Francine Mathis RT @ReutersBiz: Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year due to declining demand because of the… 6 days ago