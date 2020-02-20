Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose $27.8 bil in coronavirus crisis: IATA

Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose $27.8 bil in coronavirus crisis: IATA

Japan Today Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue this year in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: Ethiopia steps up prevention measures

Coronavirus outbreak: Ethiopia steps up prevention measures 02:49

 Ethiopia is bolstering preparedness to contain a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus [Video]Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year [Video]Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the Asia-Pacific region.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian airlines could lose $27.8 billion revenue from coronavirus - IATA

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion (£21.6 billion) of revenue this year as they slash flights due to declining demand as a result...
Reuters India

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATA

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose $27.8 bn to coronavirus: IATAParis (AFP) Feb 21, 2020 Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue this year in the ongoing coronavirus...
Energy Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

watsupasia

WatsupAsia Latest: Asia-Pacific airlines stand to lose US$27.8b this year: IATA https://t.co/P7yNX78Vg1 2 days ago

watsupasia

WatsupAsia Latest: Asia-Pacific airlines stand to lose US$27.8b this year: IATA https://t.co/QEC7h5RNyc 2 days ago

panaynewsdotnet

Panay News Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue this year in the on… https://t.co/X8gsYixUBf 3 days ago

SpikeJo36236526

Spike Jones RT @AirportWebcams: AIRLINE NEWS: Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose $27.8 billion in #coronavirus crisis: IATA | The Japan Times - htt… 4 days ago

WalzonWalt

walt/R COVID-19 forecast to deal $27 billion blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific | The Japan Times https://t.co/tcN9jfSrL7 5 days ago

Massimoguerrera

Massimo Guerrera RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose US$27.8b in coronavirus crisis: IATA https://t.co/BNz1Pzjikj https://t.co/ogbj3… 5 days ago

tangenghui

GengHui (Jinghui) 景晖 Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose US$27.8b in coronavirus crisis: IATA https://t.co/z1oCIBBpUI 5 days ago

FrancineMathi16

Francine Mathis RT @ReutersBiz: Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year due to declining demand because of the… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.