Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Why Morgan Stanley, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount broker known for its talking baby ads

Why Morgan Stanley, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount broker known for its talking baby ads

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Why Morgan Stanley, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount broker known for its talking baby ads· Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it planned to buy E-Trade in a deal set to close in the fourth quarter.
·  Morgan Stanley is making a big play for smaller, Main Street customers it's long tried to reach, through E-Trade's self-directed brokerage platform and stock-plan administration business.
· The bank is also making...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion 00:52

 Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion The Wall Street giant is set to purchase the online broker in an all-stocks deal. E-Trade’s more than 5.2 million mainstream investing clients will boost Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit, which caters to more affluent customers. Morgan Stanley...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Morgan Stanley buys E*Trade for $13 billion [Video]Morgan Stanley buys E*Trade for $13 billion

Morgan Stanley is buying discount brokerage E*Trade Financial for $13 billion in an all-stock deal. As Fred Katayama reports, it&apos;s the biggest acquisition by a Wall Street bank since the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Why Morgan Stanley Is Choosing Now to Buy E*Trade [Video]Why Morgan Stanley Is Choosing Now to Buy E*Trade

Morgan Stanley is looking to make its brokerage business digital and younger. Now, it has access to a whole new demographic of customers that the bank can offer all of its banking and investment..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Morgan Stanley set to buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial in $13 billion deal

Banker Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) made waves on Thursday after it announced plans to acquire discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in an...
Proactive Investors

Morgan Stanley Announces $13 Billion Deal to Acquire E*Trade

The new era of consolidation continues with Morgan Stanley's acquisition of the discount broker.
Motley Fool Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersNPRFinextrabizjournalsThe CointelegraphWorldNews

Tweets about this

WilliamsJordyn_

Jordyn Williams Why Morgan Stanley, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount br… https://t.co/xsSazo4fYJ 1 hour ago

TrdngDrivatives

Trading Derivatives RT @businessinsider: Why Morgan Stanley, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount broke… 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Why Morgan Stanley, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount br… https://t.co/DTumQugGnV 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.