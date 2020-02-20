Why Morgan Stanley, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount broker known for its talking baby ads
Friday, 21 February 2020 () · Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it planned to buy E-Trade in a deal set to close in the fourth quarter.
· Morgan Stanley is making a big play for smaller, Main Street customers it's long tried to reach, through E-Trade's self-directed brokerage platform and stock-plan administration business.
· The bank is also making...
Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion The Wall Street giant is set to purchase the online broker in an all-stocks deal. E-Trade’s more than 5.2 million mainstream investing clients will boost Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit, which caters to more affluent customers. Morgan Stanley...