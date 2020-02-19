Global  

Will make tremendous trade deal with India: Donald Trump

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
"We're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," Trump said in his commencement address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas. Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.
