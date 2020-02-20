Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner to step down

Friday, 21 February 2020 () Leslie H Wexner will step down as the CEO and chairman of L Brands as the company announced on Thursday that it would sell a majority stake of its crown jewel, lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, to a private equity firm.
