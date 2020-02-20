Global  

Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner to step down

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Leslie H Wexner will step down as the CEO and chairman of L Brands as the company announced on Thursday that it would sell a majority stake of its crown jewel, lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, to a private equity firm.
News video: L Brands loses iconic CEO, sells major Victoria's Secret stake

L Brands loses iconic CEO, sells major Victoria's Secret stake 01:25

 Leslie Wexner, the man who transformed Victoria&apos;s Secret into a global powerhouse only to see his star dimmed by falling sales and his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is stepping down as the unit of L Brands gets a new majority shareholder. Conway G. Gittens has the...

