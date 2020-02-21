Global  

South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains

Reuters India Friday, 21 February 2020
South Korea's exports to China slumped in the first 20 days of February and overall sales per working day tumbled, as a coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains and threatened to put a choke hold on Asia's fourth-largest economy.
News video: South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases 01:58

 Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak [Video]South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea [Video]Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

Investors Fear Pandemic-Type Virus Will Cripple Supply Chains

As fears about the coronavirus catch up to U.S. markets, investors are watching closely to see if the outbreak freezes global supply chains and spreads far...
Newsmax

Coronavirus outbreak hitting German supply chains with fears of economic paralysis

The ongoing spread of the coronavirus is expected to have a severe economic impact. Stock markets are falling, and experts reckon German exports and supply...
Deutsche Welle

