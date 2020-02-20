Global  

L Brands sells majority stake in Victoria's Secret as Wexner steps down

bizjournals Friday, 21 February 2020
Les Wexner, who for 60 years has built some of nation's best-known retail brands, is stepping down as CEO of L Brands Inc. as the company sells its Victoria's Secret chain to a private equity investor. The company on Thursday announced a plan to sell a majority stake in its capstone Victoria's Secret brand to New York equity firm Sycamore Partners, a deal that has reportedly been in the works for several weeks because of its complexity. Sycamore is known for turning around struggling brands and…
Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

 Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal. Sycamore Partners will own a 55 percent stake in the company, with L Brands maintaining 45 percent. Victoria’s Secret will be spun off as a fully private...

Leslie Wexner, the man who transformed Victoria&apos;s Secret into a global powerhouse only to see his star dimmed by falling sales and his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is..

After selling the majority of Victoria's Secret, is L Brands on the road to redemption?

Les Wexner, who for 60 years has built some of Columbus' biggest retail brands, is stepping down as CEO of L Brands Inc. as the company sells its Victoria's...
L Brands Inc said on Thursday it will sell a controlling stake in its Victoria's Secret unit to investment firm Sycamore Partners, valuing the lingerie brand at...
