TheArticleTrunk New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO- Bloomberg News https://t.co/3ShJceuoMs 11 minutes ago Davies Wealth Management New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/RYG511dnPm 11 minutes ago Andrew Cassin RT @tkawaja: Thrilled to hear @NewYorkTimes plans to appoint @meredith_levien as CEO. She is an incredibly competent and passionate leader… 27 minutes ago The Daily Voice New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg #News https://t.co/gT6nJHGsAK 32 minutes ago ValenzuelaPost New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/hhXJ8Orgyt 40 minutes ago Investing.com News New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News - https://t.co/OpKExoMtey 42 minutes ago OSTOUL Securities New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/4iIamLNOM5 https://t.co/S6TJa2EtAq 42 minutes ago Jairo Rodriguez New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/PPdWrDyrtc https://t.co/88kNoPg8zL 44 minutes ago