Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News

New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
New York Times Co is expected to name company insider Meredith Kopit Levien as its next chief executive officer to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-21/new-york-times-poised-to-name-meredith-kopit-levien-as-next-ceo on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Weather: 2/20 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

New York Weather: 2/20 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines 02:49

 CBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Can You Find Love In A Taxi? [Video]Can You Find Love In A Taxi?

New York City real estate agent Ann Cutbill Lenane returns to “Tamron Hall” to update and share if her taxi advertisement looking for love paid off.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:58Published

Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing Incidents [Video]Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing Incidents

Lynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been illegally fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here are the memes Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign paid influencers to post on Instagram

Here are the memes Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign paid influencers to post on Instagram· Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign recently deployed ads in the form of memes all across Instagram, The New York Times reported. · The memes feature...
Business Insider Also reported by •engadget

How Michael Bloomberg laid the groundwork for his 2020 campaign

Democratic presidential candidates are turning their attention to Michael Bloomberg just days before the Nevada caucus, critcizing both his spending and his past...
CBS News Also reported by •engadgetNPR

Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO- Bloomberg News https://t.co/3ShJceuoMs 11 minutes ago

TDWealthNet

Davies Wealth Management New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/RYG511dnPm 11 minutes ago

Cassin75

Andrew Cassin RT @tkawaja: Thrilled to hear @NewYorkTimes plans to appoint @meredith_levien as CEO. She is an incredibly competent and passionate leader… 27 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg #News https://t.co/gT6nJHGsAK 32 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/hhXJ8Orgyt 40 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News - https://t.co/OpKExoMtey 42 minutes ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/4iIamLNOM5 https://t.co/S6TJa2EtAq 42 minutes ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News https://t.co/PPdWrDyrtc https://t.co/88kNoPg8zL 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.