Near West Side approaching 40 new businesses, Miller Park updates: MBJ Podcast #47

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Keith Stanley and the Near West Side Partners over the past five years have helped establish 38 new businesses in their area of Milwaukee, and that number is primed to grow. Stanley, executive director of the economic development organization, joins the podcast this week to discuss what the future holds for the Near West Side. That area extends west of Interstate 43 and north of I-94. Some pending projects there include larger efforts like the Planet to Plate urban garden on North 27th Street, and… 👓 View full article

