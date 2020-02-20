Former city treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $400K from North County municipality, more from charity

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing about $400,000 from the North County municipality of Velda City while she worked as city treasurer there. She also pleaded guilty to stealing funds from a local charity. Venita Sedodo, 32, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud related to her time as treasurer of Velda City, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. In addition, she pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud related to her former position…


