Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Storied Beaux Arts manse lists for $3.1M

bizjournals Saturday, 22 February 2020
Two dentists, one from the South and one from back East, met at the University of Washington while doing their residencies. They fell in love, got married in 2016 and decided to stay in the Seattle region. About three years ago this pair, who wish to remain anonymous, bought a magnificent manse in the shared waterfront community of Beaux Arts on the shores of Lake Washington. The original house was built as a lakeside getaway in 1914. It was completely redone in 2003, maintaining the original…
