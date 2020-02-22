Global  

Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal

Reuters India Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to pay $3 billion (2.3 billion pounds) to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices and has admitted to pressuring employees in a fake-accounts scandal, U.S. officials said on Friday, wrapping up one of the last major investigations looming over the bank.
News video: Wells Fargo To Pay $3B Settlement To Federal Government Over Fake Accounts Scandal

 Banking giant Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to the federal government to settle criminal and civil investigations over the massive scandal in which employees created millions of fake accounts over a period of several years in order to meet lofty sales goals.

Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts [Video]Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission...

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion Fine Over Fake Account Scandal [Video]Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion Fine Over Fake Account Scandal

As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo admitted it &quot;collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled.&quot;

Wells Fargo To Pay $3 Billion After Fake Accounts Scandal

 Wells Fargo agreed Friday to pay $3 billion to settle criminal and civil investigations into a long-running practice whereby company employees opened millions...
cbs4.com Also reported by Reuters, Seattle Times, bizjournals, HousingWire, SeattlePI.com, WorldNews, BBC News, FT.com, RIA Nov., SEC, Newsy

