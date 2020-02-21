Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo

Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo

Reuters India Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Wells Fargo & Co has racked up well over $7 billion in penalties since a sales practices scandal erupted in 2016, and continues to face headwinds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts 01:32

 Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. Conway G. Gittens details the official announcement.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion Fine Over Fake Account Scandal [Video]Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion Fine Over Fake Account Scandal

As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo admitted it &quot;collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal [Video]Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion to settle federal investigation with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the sales practices that took place at the bank. In..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wells Fargo settles fake account scandal for $3 billion

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $3 billion to settle criminal charges and a civil action stemming from its widespread mistreatment of customers in its community...
SFGate Also reported by •ReutersNewsybizjournals

Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal

Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to pay $3 billion (2.3 billion pounds) to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices and has admitted to...
Reuters India Also reported by •Newsybizjournals

Tweets about this

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo https://t.co/HwmMG80BO1 #businessNews February 21, 2020 2 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo https://t.co/fEnJedYU7J 2 hours ago

Lawyers505

Lawyers505.com So far, Wells Fargo has paid over 7 BILLION DOLLARS in fines due to its rampant fraud on its customers! Why does an… https://t.co/EL9OR9r6Cn 5 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo https://t.co/BkDzfU35EK #topNews https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/d8rQDcbnMQ 6 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo https://t.co/oVuNVdEaih 6 hours ago

NjihiaNj

DAVID NJIHIA NJIHIA RT @marshawright: Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo https://t.co/QwCLV5V91N #news #business #social https://t.co/waZm3… 7 hours ago

marshawright

Real Marsha Wright® | CEO www.PromoNation.co Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo https://t.co/QwCLV5V91N #news #business #social https://t.co/waZm3be5mk 7 hours ago

tuytuy2846

Jamesdelaney Factbox: Remaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo https://t.co/OW09wXPtSH https://t.co/7JzHL6h17K 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.