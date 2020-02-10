Global  

No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean digital tax chaos: France

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Failure to reach a global deal on where and how much to tax digital giants like Google, Amazon or Facebook would result in many digital tax regimes emerging all over the world, France's Finance Minister said on Sunday.
