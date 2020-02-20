Global  

As Teck oil sands mine hopes for okay from Canada's Trudeau, 20 other projects on hold

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considers whether to approve Teck Resources' Frontier oil sands project, roughly 20 others sit on the shelf as companies delay investment decisions hoping for new pipelines and higher prices.
Recent related news from verified sources

Indigenous leaders divided over proposed oil sands mine in northern Alberta

As the deadlock between a group of Indigenous chiefs and a northern B.C. pipeline brings rail traffic to a standstill, the future of the proposed Teck Frontier...
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.ca

Suncor Gets Alberta Approval for 40,000-Bpd Oil Sands Project

Suncor has received the approval of the Alberta government for its Meadow Creek West oil sands project that will produce 40,000 bpd of crude, Canadian media...
OilPrice.com

