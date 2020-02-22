Global  

Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago with sand and dust.

Spain’s airport authorities said that incoming planes have been rerouted to other destinations and no flights are being allowed to leave airports on the islands’ airports.

The regional government for the Canary Islands says that wind gusts could reach 120 kph (around 75 mph). Authorities have closed schools for Monday.

Television images show palm trees whipping in the wind amid a thick yellow haze enveloping the islands.

The storm phenomenon, locally known as “calima,” is capable of lifting up clouds of sand and dust from the Sahara desert and transporting them across the 95 kilometers (59 miles) separating the islands from the African coast.
 Spanish authorities have suspended flights after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands.

Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain [Video]Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain

Spanish authorities have suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. This clip,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published


Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago...
Canary Islands suspend flights and carnival as Saharan sand storm rages

Most flights in and out of the popular tourist destination have been suspended as red sand blanketed the Spanish archipelago. Heavy winds are expected to...
