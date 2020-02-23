Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Report says Intuit nearing $7 billion deal for Credit Karma

Report says Intuit nearing $7 billion deal for Credit Karma

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Intuit Inc. is reportedly close to a $7 billion deal to acquire personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc. and beef up its position in the consumer-finance market.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, reported Sunday that a deal involving cash and stock could be announced as soon as Monday.

Intuit makes TurboTax. Buying Credit Karma would be the biggest acquisition in the company’s 37-year history. The Journal said privately held Credit Karma was valued at about $4 billion in a private share sale two years ago.

Credit Karma provides consumers with credit monitoring, free access to credit scores, data-breach alerts and tax-filing services. The company gets money by pitching credit cards and loans based on customers’ credit history.

Credit Karma is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2007 by Kenneth Lin, its current CEO and others. The Journal said the company considered selling shares to the public, but the IPO market has been marked by disappointing roll-outs more recently.

An Intuit purchase of Credit Karma would be merely the latest deal in the financial-services sector. Last week, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it will buy online brokerage E-Trade Financial for about $13 billion in stock. In January, Visa said it was paying $5.3 billion for Plaid, which lets consumers to link bank accounts to financial-services apps like PayPal and Venmo. Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade are in the midst of their own merger.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Report says Intuit nearing $7 billion deal for Credit Karma

NEW YORK (AP) — Intuit Inc. is reportedly close to a $7 billion deal to acquire personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc. and beef up its position in the...
Seattle Times

Intuit Is Expected to Buy Credit Karma in $7 Billion Deal

A start-up known for providing free credit scores, Credit Karma is set to avoid the I.P.O. market and instead sell to an established financial firm.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/92oPpyTtI1 Report says Intuit nearing $7 billion deal for Credit Karma $INTU #INTU #Consumerservices… https://t.co/ZZrE8DsHNE 11 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Report says Intuit nearing $7 billion deal for Credit Karma $INTU #INTU #Consumerservices… https://t.co/jMERnkf7CH 11 minutes ago

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "Report Says Intuit Nearing $7 Billion Deal for Credit Karma" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/oiylawylTP 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.