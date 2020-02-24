House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, business leaders discuss infrastructure improvements at Port of Houston
HOUSTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, met with local business and labor leaders at the Port of Houston Feb. 21 to discuss a recently signed North American trade deal and House Democrats' recent infrastructure proposal. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, whose district represents parts of the Houston Ship Channel and surrounding neighborhoods, invited Speaker Pelosi.