Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, business leaders discuss infrastructure improvements at Port of Houston

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, business leaders discuss infrastructure improvements at Port of Houston

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, met with local business and labor leaders at the Port of Houston Feb. 21 to discuss a recently signed North American trade deal and House Democrats’ recent infrastructure proposal. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, whose district represents parts of the Houston Ship Channel and surrounding neighborhoods, invited Speaker Pelosi. The California…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump slams Pelosi over coronavirus criticism [Video]Trump slams Pelosi over coronavirus criticism

President Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as &quot;incompetent&quot; over her criticism.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement [Video]Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders’ rise fuels Dems’ angst over keeping House control

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders’ ascendancy as Democrats’ leading presidential hopeful fueled growing unease Wednesday, as lawmakers openly expressed...
Seattle Times

Trump says Pelosi trying to create 'panic' with coronavirus comments

President Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday of trying to create a panic around the coronavirus outbreak after the California Democrat...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

desifoxx

❌Diana f/k/a RT @BreitbartNews: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) pushed gun control Wednesday before the details of the shooting near Molson Coors in Milw… 3 seconds ago

MattParscale

Matt Parscale RT @LionsDen45: Earlier today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered President Trump and his administration harsh and false criticism for their… 1 minute ago

Odile45155384

Odile RT @robbystarbuck: Michael Bloomberg actually just said that he bought 21 seats in Congress for the Democratic Party so that Nancy Pelosi w… 3 minutes ago

tsoroe

Tom Soroe RT @RedNationRising: Bloomberg brags he bought 21 seats in Congress for the Democratic Party so that Nancy Pelosi would be Speaker of the H… 3 minutes ago

rolliby

❌Rolliby🌀😁👍OrangeCrush @narniagirl55 @JerriDougherty @non_fele @DonaldJTrumpJr But Pelosi's San Francisco has declared state of emergency;… https://t.co/O9EMO0ttib 4 minutes ago

rolliby

❌Rolliby🌀😁👍OrangeCrush @LionsDen45 @superyayadize But Pelosi's San Francisco has declared state of emergency; ZERO deaths. #CA's 12th dis… https://t.co/BjtZy6qBY3 5 minutes ago

KW07038391

KW RT @EdRollins: Nancy Pelosi is comfortable with Bernie Sanders as the party nominee. You heard from the Speaker herself! The left okay wi… 7 minutes ago

steveindpls

Steve Householder RT @HRC: In Nancy Pelosi's tenure as Speaker of the House, the LGBTQ community has seen more legislative progress than under any previous s… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.