Teck pulls application for C$20.6 billion Frontier project, to take writedown

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Teck Resources Ltd has withdrawn the application for its C$20.6 billion ($15.7 billion) Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta, the company said on Sunday, days before the federal government was to decide on whether to approve the controversial project.
